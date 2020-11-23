Trump campaign legal team distances itself from Powell

The statement about Powell was the latest sign of wariness over her approach even within some conservative circles. Fox News host Tucker Carlson said on his show last week that his team had asked Powell for evidence to support her claims, but that Powell had provided none.

Trump himself had heralded Powell’s involvement, tweeting last week that she was part of a team of “wonderful lawyers and representatives” spearheaded by Giuliani.

Powell made headlines with her statements at a Thursday news conference where, joined by Giuliani and Ellis, she incorrectly suggested that a server hosting evidence of voting irregularities was located in Germany, that voting software used by Georgia and other states was created at the direction of late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez and that votes for President Donald Trump had probably been switched in favor of President-elect Joe Biden.

In a subsequent interview with Newsmax, she appeared to accuse Georgia's Republican governor, Brian Kemp, and its Republican secretary of state of being part of a conspiracy involving a voting-system contract award that she contends harmed Trump's reelection bid.

“Georgia's probably going to be the first state I'm going to blow up and Mr. Kemp and the secretary of state need to go with it,” she said, later adding that a lawsuit she planned to file against the state would be “biblical.”

The status of that lawsuit was unclear Sunday night.

Powell, a former federal prosecutor, took over last year as the lead lawyer for Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.

Since then, a federal judge rejected her claims of prosecutorial misconduct and has responded quizzically to some of her arguments, including her suggestion at a hearing several weeks ago that her conversations with Trump about the Flynn case were privileged.

She has supported a Justice Department motion to dismiss the prosecution, a request that remains pending before U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan.

_____

Follow Eric Tucker at http://www.twitter.com/etuckerAP