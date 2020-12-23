Trump: Classified material can be used in Durham probe

Outgoing Attorney General William Barr named U.S. attorney John Durham as a special counsel in the investigation into the origins of the FBI’s probe of the 2016 election. Durham was already leading an investigation, but the appointment makes it more difficult for the new attorney general to close it. The FBI's probe morphed into former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of possible Trump-Russia cooperation.

The ongoing Durham investigation followed Trump’s repeated calls to “investigate the investigators.” In May 2019, Trump directed U.S. intelligence officials to assist in that review and gave the attorney general permission to declassify or downgrade information or intelligence that relates to his review.