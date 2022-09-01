Trump documents: Judge to hear arguments on outside expert

Lawyers for Trump say the appointment of a special master is necessary to ensure an independent inspection of the documents. This kind of review, they say, would allow for "highly personal information" such as diaries or journals to be separated from the investigation and returned to Trump, along with any other documents that may be protected by claims of attorney-client privilege or executive privilege.

The Justice Department says an appointment is unwarranted because investigators have completed their review of potentially privileged records and identified "a limited set of materials that potentially contain attorney-client privileged information."