Trump documents: No immediate ruling on outside legal expert

“He is no longer president. He is unlawfully in possession of them," said Jay Bratt, the head of the Justice Department's counterintelligence section.

The department has also expressed concerns that the appointment could delay the investigation, in part because a special master probably would need to obtain a security clearance to review the records and special authorization from intelligence agencies.

But Cannon, who said she would issue a written ruling at some point, pressed the government on that point, asking, “Ultimately what is the harm?”

Cannon had said on Saturday, before the latest arguments in the matter, that her "preliminary intent" was to appoint a special master. It was not clear whether she might make a final determination Thursday or how her view might be affected by the fact that the Justice Department says it has already reviewed potentially privileged documents.

It was also not clear who might be serve as that outside expert. In some past high-profile cases, the role has been filled by a former federal judge.

Cannon was nominated by Trump in 2020 and confirmed by the Senate 56-21 later that year. She is a former assistant U.S. attorney in Florida, handling mainly criminal appeals.

