Trump endorses Gosar one day after House censure

Trump, in a statement, hailed Gosar as “a loyal supporter of our America First agenda" and “highly respected in Arizona," and said he "has my Complete and Total Endorsement!” The statement made no mention of the House's rare rebuke — just the fourth in nearly 40 years — which also stripped Gosar of his two committee assignments, on the Natural Resources and the Oversight and Reform panels.

Gosar has said the video, which was produced by his taxpayer-funded office, had been mischaracterized and was not intended to be a threat. In addition to Ocasio-Cortez, the the video also depicted Gosar's character attacking President Joe Biden with swords.