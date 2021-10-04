Trump faces deadline for questioning in defamation suit

A decade later, he was the Republican presidential nominee, and she was among a series of women who publicly accused him of sexual assaults or harassment years before. Zervos said he subjected her to unwanted kissing and groping during what she thought would be career-advice meetings in 2007 at his New York office and at a California hotel where he was staying.

He denied her allegations, retweeted a message that called her claims “a hoax” and described the women who accused him of sexual assault and harassment as “liars” trying to hurt his 2016 campaign’s chances.

Zervos then sued, saying he hurt her reputation. She is seeking a retraction, an apology and unspecified damages.

Former Trump lawyer Marc Kasowitz called Zervos’ claims meritless and said Trump's statements were true and protected by free speech rights.

Trump's new lawyer, Alina Habba, said Monday she plans to expand the former president's response to the case.

The Associated Press generally does not identify people who say they have been sexually assaulted, unless they come forward publicly as Zervos has.