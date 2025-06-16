Trump family announces another venture, a mobile phone company

NEW YORK (AP) — The Trump family said it will launch a mobile phone company, the latest in a string of ventures that have been announced while Donald Trump is in the White House despite ethical concerns that the U.S. president could mold public policy for personal gain.

Eric Trump, one of President Donald Trump’s sons who will run the business, said that the new company would build its own phones in the U.S., and maintain a call center in the country as well.