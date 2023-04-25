Trump gets endorsed by Daines, GOP's Senate campaign chief

As the GOP field continues to grow, Trump has been lining up endorsements to show the strength of his support in the party. He has already won the backing of more than half of the House Republicans in Florida, notable because the state's governor, Ron DeSantis, is considered a top potential rival to Trump for the nomination.

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson this week officially kicks off his GOP bid, joining Trump, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, businessman Perry Johnson and radio host Larry Elder. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, former Vice President Mike Pence and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie have said they'll decide whether to mount their own campaigns in the coming weeks.

With primary season still months away, a possible general election matchup also began to take shape Tuesday, with Democratic President Joe Biden formally announcing he'd be seeking a second term. In his video announcement, he asked voters to give him more time to "finish this job."

During a Monday night interview on Newsmax, Trump said Biden's bid “seems hard to believe” but poked at the Democratic incumbent for unveiling his reelection bid in a video rather than at a live event.

“You know, normally you get up and you say, ‘Hey, I’m running. Wish me luck, everybody.’ But he’s doing a tape," Trump said. "You can do it four or five times so he gets it right.”

