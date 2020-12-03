Trump honors football coach Holtz as 'one of the greatest'

“They’re recognized for what they did. I’m recognized for what other people did. I never made a block or a tackle, but I did try to teach people to make good choices. That’s all I ever tried to do,” Holtz said.

Holtz had a 249-132-7 record over a career that, in addition to Notre Dame, included stops at William & Mary, North Carolina State, the University of Arkansas, the University of Minnesota, and the University of South Carolina. He also coached the NFL’s New York Jets in 1976 to a 3-10 record.

Holtz, 83, said said that being honored by Trump made the award particularly meaningful.

“I’m even prouder to receive it from President Donald Trump," said Holtz, who added that Trump was the "greatest president in my lifetime”

A graduate of Kent State, Holtz also served seven years as an officer in the U.S. Army Reserves.

The West Virginia native was among the speakers at this year’s Republican National Convention, offering Trump a strong endorsement while attacking the president’s Democratic rival, Joe Biden. In his remarks, Holtz called Biden a Catholic “in name only.” Biden is a practicing Catholic.

Notre Dame’s president, Rev. John I. Jenkins, later issued a statement admonishing the former coach for using the university’s name in his remarks, saying it “must not be taken to imply” that Notre Dame endorses Holtz’s views, any candidate or any political party. Jenkins also admonished Holtz for questioning the “sincerity” of Biden's faith.

Trump announced the week after Holtz's convention speech that he would honor the retired coach with the medal.

“Wherever Lou went football glory followed," Trump said at a ceremony that included about 30 people, most of whom did not wear masks. Holtz disclosed on Nov. 19 that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Associated Press writers Aamer Madhani in Chicago and Darlene Superville contributed to this report.

