Trump impeachment lawyer defending man in Capitol riot

“I don’t know why you are laughing,” a visibly angered van der Veen said. “I haven’t laughed at any of you and there’s nothing laughable here.”

In his closing argument, van der Veen called the impeachment a “complete charade," though he denounced the Capitol breach as a “heinous act on the home of American democracy.”

“The entire team condemned and have repeatedly condemned the violence and law-breaking that occurred on Jan. 6. In the strongest possible terms we've advocated that everybody be found, punished to the maximum extent of the law,” he said.

Dolan, 44, a former Marine from Wellington, Florida, is among 16 members and associates of the Oath Keepers who are charged with conspiring to block the certification of President Joe Biden's victory. Dolan, who prosecutors say used the moniker “Turmoil," was arrested late last month.

Several Oath Keepers, wearing helmets and reinforced vests, were seen on camera shouldering their way up the Capitol steps in a military-style stack formation on Jan. 6. Prosecutors say Dolan and another defendant joined with the stack toward the top of the steps and the group forcibly entered the Capitol.

After the riot, prosecutors say Dolan was among several Oath Keeper defendants seen gathered outside the building with the leader of the extremist group, Stewart Rhodes, who is referred to only as “Person One” in court documents. Rhodes has not been charged in the attack.

More than 450 people across the U.S. have been charged so far in the riot. Prosecutors have narrowed in on the Oath Keepers and another far-right extremist group, the Proud Boys, as they try to determine how much planning went into the attack.