Trump impeachment to go to Senate Monday, triggering trial

Biden has repeatedly said that he believes the Senate can do both. Schumer said he is also speaking to Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell about the “timing and duration” of the proceedings ahead.

Democrats would need the support of at least 17 Republicans to convict Trump, a high bar. While most Republican senators condemned Trump's actions that day, far fewer appear to be ready to convict.

A handful of Senate Republicans have indicated they are open — but not committed — to conviction. But most have said they believe a trial will be divisive and questioned the legality of trying a president after he has left office.

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, a close Trump ally who has been helping the former president find lawyers to represent him, said Friday there is “a very compelling constitutional case” on whether Trump can be impeached after his term — an assertion that Democrats reject. Graham also suggested that Republicans will argue Trump's words on Jan. 6 were not legally “incitement.”

“On the facts, they’ll be able to mount a defense, so the main thing is to give him a chance to prepare and run the trial orderly, and hopefully the Senate will reject the idea of pursuing presidents after they leave office,” Graham said.

Other Republicans had stronger words, suggesting there should be no trial at all. Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso said Pelosi is sending a message to Biden that “my hatred and vitriol of Donald Trump is so strong that I will stop even you and your Cabinet from getting anything done.” Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson suggested Democrats are choosing “vindictiveness” over national security as Biden attempts to set up his government.

McConnell, who said this week that Trump “provoked” his supporters before the riot, has not said how he will vote. He told his GOP colleagues that it will be a vote of conscience.

Responding to Schumer's announcement that the article will be delivered, McConnell said Senate Republicans "strongly believe we need a full and fair process where the former president can mount a defense and the Senate can properly consider the factual, legal and constitutional questions.”

While the timing of the trial complicates the beginning of Biden's administration, and his opening message of unity, House Democrats who voted to impeach Trump last week for inciting the deadly riots say a full reckoning is necessary before the country — and the Congress — can move on. They say they can move quickly through the trial, potentially with no witnesses, because most of them were witnesses to the insurrection.

The timing and details of the Senate trial eventually rest on negotiations between Schumer and McConnell, who are also in talks over a power-sharing agreement for the Senate, which is split 50-50 but in Democratic control because Vice President Kamala Harris serves as a tie-breaking vote.

A trial delay could appeal to some Democrats, as it would give the Senate more time to confirm Biden’s Cabinet nominees and debate a new round of coronavirus relief.

Facing his second impeachment trial in two years, Trump was beginning to assemble his defense team and had hired South Carolina attorney Butch Bowers to represent him, according to an adviser. Bowers previously served as counsel to former South Carolina Govs. Nikki Haley and Mark Sanford.

Trump is at a disadvantage compared with his first trial, in which he had the full resources of the White House counsel’s office to defend him and was easily acquitted of House charges that he encouraged the Ukrainian president to investigate Biden while withholding military aid. Graham helped Trump hire Bowers after members of his past legal teams indicated they did not plan to join the new effort.

The riots two weeks ago left the Capitol badly shaken, and National Guard troops are still guarding the building. Five people, including a Capitol Police officer, died in the mayhem, and the House impeached Trump a week later, with 10 Republicans joining all Democrats in support.

Pelosi said Thursday that it would be “harmful to unity” to forget that “people died here on Jan. 6, the attempt to undermine our election, to undermine our democracy, to dishonor our Constitution.”

“This year, the whole world bore witness to the president’s incitement,” Pelosi said.

___

Associated Press writers Meg Kinnard in Columbia, S.C., and Jill Colvin in West Palm Beach, Fla., contributed to this report.

On the first full day of Democratic control, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., walks to the chamber after meeting with new senators from his caucus, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Credit: J. Scott Applewhite Credit: J. Scott Applewhite

On the first full day of the new Democratic majority in the Senate, Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., the top Republican, walks to the chamber for the start of business as the minority leader, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. There is now a 50-50 split between Republicans and Democrats, but with Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris as the tie-breaker, the majority shifts by the slimmest of margins. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Credit: J. Scott Applewhite Credit: J. Scott Applewhite

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo rioters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh

On the first full day of the Democratic majority in the Senate, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., left, is joined by Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., center, and Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., during a press event at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. The pivotal Georgia runoff election this month was decisive in handing Democrats the majority in the Senate. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Credit: J. Scott Applewhite Credit: J. Scott Applewhite