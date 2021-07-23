Trump inaugural committee chair to be released on $250M bail

Tom Barrack, 74, who was arrested Tuesday in Los Angeles near where he lives, was among three men charged in federal court in Brooklyn, New York, with conspiring to influence U.S. policy on the UAE's behalf during Trump's 2016 campaign and while he was president.

Barrack, who founded the private equity firm Colony Capital, used his long personal friendship with Trump to benefit the UAE without disclosing his ties to the U.S. government, prosecutors said.