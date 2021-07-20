Trump inaugural committee head accused of being UAE agent

“Worse, in his communications with Al Malik, the defendant framed his efforts to obtain an official position within the Administration as one that would enable him to further advance the interests of the UAE, rather than the interests of the United States,” prosecutors wrote.

Barrack will plead not guilty, according to a spokesperson.

“Mr. Barrack has made himself voluntarily available to investigators from the outset," the spokesperson said.

Grimes also was arrested Tuesday in California. A message for comment was sent to his attorney. The whereabouts of the third defendant weren’t immediately clear.

Barrack was due to appear at an initial appearance in federal court in Southern California, where prosecutors were to ask a U.S. magistrate judge to bring him to New York.

Noting that Forbes estimates his net worth at $1 billion and his access to a private plane, prosecutors called him “an extremely wealthy and powerful individual with substantial ties to Lebanon, the UAE, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia” who poses a serious flight risk in a letter filed prior to his appearance.

Prosecutors also want Grimes held without bail.

In his release, Lesko characterized the alleged conduct as “nothing short of a betrayal of those officials in the United States, including the former President.”

Barrack is the latest in a long line of Trump associates to face criminal charges, including his former campaign chair, his former deputy campaign chair, his former chief strategist, his former national security officer, his former personal lawyer and his company’s longtime chief financial officer.