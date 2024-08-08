ABC says Trump and Harris have agreed to participate in a presidential debate on Sept. 10

Trump is rejoining the ABC debate days after posting on his social media network that he would not appear on the network, citing a lawsuit he has filed. His decision sets up a highly anticipated moment in an election where the first debate led to a massive change in the race — with Democratic President Joe Biden ending his reelection bid and endorsing Harris.

“I think it's very important to have debates,” Trump said Thursday. “I look forward to the debates because I think we have to set the record straight.”

The Harris campaign had no immediate comment.

Trump had teased an announcement about the presidential debate earlier this week after pulling out of an ABC News debate scheduled for Sept. 10 after President Joe Biden ended his reelection campaign. Trump had said he would prefer that Fox News sponsor the debate, but on Wednesday was showing willingness to reconsider ABC.

Trump also echoed criticism from his running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, that Harris has not held a news conference or sat down for interviews since Biden's withdrawal last month and she entered the race.

Harris has a traveling press pool with her on Air Force Two for all trips. Trump does not have a set traveling press pool that regularly accompanies him on his plane when he goes out to campaign.

Vance has journalists flying with him, and he campaigned this week in states where Harris and Walz had their own events scheduled. That included on Wednesday, when Vance's plane and Air Force Two ended up on the same tarmac in Wisconsin. Vance started walking toward the Democrats' plane but did not reach it before a motorcade carrying Harris, Walz and the traveling press pulled away. ___

Associated Press writer Will Weissert in Washington contributed to this report.

