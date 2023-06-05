BreakingNews
Chicken establishment closes in Washington Twp.
X

Trump lawyers meet with Justice Dept. officials as charging decision nears in Mar-a-Lago case

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By ERIC TUCKER, Associated Press
Updated 34 minutes ago
Lawyers for Donald Trump were meeting with Justice Department officials on Monday as a decision nears on whether to bring charges over the handling of classified documents at the former president’s Florida estate

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for Donald Trump met with Justice Department officials on Monday as a decision nears on whether to bring charges over the handling of classified documents at the former president’s Florida estate.

The Trump lawyers two weeks ago requested a meeting with Attorney General Merrick Garland to raise concerns about what they alleged was prosecutorial misconduct and overreach by the team led by special counsel Jack Smith. But a defense attorney meeting with Justice Department officials is also often used as an opportunity to try to persuade them against bringing criminal charges.

A trio of Trump attorneys — James Trusty, John Rowley and Lindsey Halligan — exited the Justice Department building in Washington on Monday morning after more than an hour inside. They got into a black sport utility vehicle and did not respond to reporters' questions.

It was not immediately clear who from the Justice Department attended the meeting. A spokesman for Smith had no immediate comment, and a Justice Department spokesman did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

The investigation into the potential mishandling of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago is believed to be near its end, with a charging decision likely soon. Prosecutors have placed a broad cross section of witnesses, including lawyers for Trump and close aides, before a grand jury.

Besides the Mar-a-Lago investigation, Smith is leading a separate probe into efforts by Trump and his allies to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election.

It's not clear when or if charges might be brought.

_____

Follow Eric Tucker on Twitter at http://www/twitter.com/etuckerAP

In Other News
1
It will take days to collect debris from plane that flew over...
2
Ducks hire former Leafs, Islanders assistant Greg Cronin as head coach
3
GM to invest more than $1 billion in two Flint, Michigan, plants
4
Is Outlook down? Thousands of users report problems with Microsoft's...
5
DNA sucked into air filters can reveal what plants and animals are...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top