Breaking: Man, woman found dead in Dayton home ID’d

Trump nominates cryptocurrency advocate Paul Atkins as SEC chair

President-elect Donald Trump says he intends to nominate cryptocurrency advocate Paul Atkins to chair the Securities and Exchange Commission
FILE - Paul Atkins, a former SEC Commissioner and current CEO of Patomak Partners, arrives at Trump Tower, Nov. 28, 2016, in New York. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Paul Atkins, a former SEC Commissioner and current CEO of Patomak Partners, arrives at Trump Tower, Nov. 28, 2016, in New York. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci, File)
Nation & World
Updated 22 minutes ago
X

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he intends to nominate cryptocurrency advocate Paul Atkins to chair the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Trump said Atkins, the CEO of Patomak Partners and a former SEC commissioner, was a “proven leader for common sense regulations.”

“He believes in the promise of robust, innovative capital markets that are responsive to the needs of Investors, & that provide capital to make our Economy the best in the World. He also recognizes that digital assets & other innovations are crucial to Making America Greater than Ever Before,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The commission oversees U.S. securities markets and investments.

If confirmed next year by the new Republican-led Senate, Atkins would replace Gary Gensler as the commission's chair. Gensler, who has been leading the U.S. government's crackdown on the crypto industry, announced last month that he would be stepping down from his post on the day that Trump is inaugurated — Jan. 20, 2025.

Trump, once a crypto skeptic, had pledged to make the U.S. "the crypto capital of the planet" and create a "strategic reserve" of bitcoin. Money has poured into crypto assets since he won. Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, is now above $95,000.

Crypto industry players welcomed Trump’s victory in the hopes that he would push through legislative and regulatory changes that they’ve long lobbied for.

Trump also launched World Liberty Financial, a new venture with family members to trade cryptocurrencies.

FILE - President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with the House GOP conference, Nov. 13, 2024, in Washington. (Allison Robbert/Pool via AP, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Israeli strike on a Gaza tent camp kills at least 21 people, hospital...
2
Venezuelan pop band that embraced Maduro's opponent cancels tour after...
3
Spotify Wrapped 2024 is here, and Taylor Swift is once again the...
4
South Korean President Yoon's martial law declaration raises questions...
5
OpenAI's Sam Altman 'not that worried' about rival Elon Musk's...