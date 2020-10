Trump officials tout progress on border wall before election

Wolf and other officials echoed Trump's campaign attacks Thursday at an official government event. Wolf criticized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, judges who have ruled against the wall and what he labeled “outright lies in the press.” Mark Morgan, acting commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, claimed that he was locked out of his Twitter account for posting support for the wall and alleged without evidence that rolling back Trump's immigration programs would lead to an “invasion” of immigrants.

“The wall system we're looking at right now, it works,” Morgan said.

Laiken Jordahl, a field campaigner for the Center for Biological Diversity Action Fund, has documented the destruction of sensitive areas along the border.

“We’re seeing this administration just blow up anything in their path in order to build an additional mile of wall,” he said. “None of this is about border security. It’s about inflating this mile count in order to make Trump look tough for reelection.”

Border Patrol Deputy Chief Raul Ortiz said this week that the agency was not pushing to build quickly this year in case Trump loses to Democrat Joe Biden, who has pledged to freeze any border wall construction if he wins.

“For us, regardless of who’s sitting in the White House, I think giving the agents the tools and the resources are going to be awfully important," Ortiz said. “This infrastructure is important to us doing everything we can to control that border."

Border Patrol officials say the new fencing, much of which has replaced much smaller vehicle barriers, provides more deterrence against human smugglers and people trying to elude capture. The construction also includes roads, lighting and cameras that help agents detect illegal activity.

Wolf claimed the new sections allowed agents to push border traffic into areas they could better control. But the Government Accountability Office has found that CBP couldn't demonstrate how existing border walls improved security. Most drugs are smuggled through ports of entry, not across unfenced areas.

The Trump administration has enacted other measures to stop border-crossers, including new restrictions on asylum eligibility and a public-health declaration citing the coronavirus pandemic that allows agents to quickly expel most migrants.

As of last week, 381 miles (613 kilometers) of wall have been completed during the Trump administration. More than 270 miles (435 kilometers) were built using part of the $10 billion that Trump took from military funding under a national emergency he declared last year after Congress refused to meet his request for wall funding.

Congress has funded about $5 billion for border barriers under Trump, including more than $3 billion in the last two fiscal years for construction in the Rio Grande Valley and around Laredo, Texas. Of the more than 150 miles (241 kilometers) funded by Congress in the last two years, just 5 miles (8 kilometers) have been built.

The government faces significant obstacles in Texas, where the border is formed by the Rio Grande and the river floodplain is governed by international treaties. Much of the land is privately owned. While government attorneys have filed dozens of condemnation lawsuits this year, many landowners have refused to allow agents onto their land or surrender property without a court order.

“We’re still fighting it,” said Lilly Cavazos Rodriguez, whose family owns land in South Texas that the government has gone to court to seize.

“We’re not willing to give up our land, so we’re going to fight as long as we can," she said.

A man passes new border wall sections, right, as they replace the old fencing, left, Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, near Yuma, Arizona. Top Trump administration officials will visit South Texas five days before Election Day to announce they have completed 400 miles of U.S.-Mexico border wall, attempting to show progress on perhaps the president's best-known campaign promise four years ago. But most of the wall went up in areas that already had smaller barriers. (AP Photo/Elliot Spagat) Credit: Elliot Spagat Credit: Elliot Spagat

FILE - Contractors erect a section of border wall, replacing smaller fortifications, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, along the Colorado River in Yuma, Ariz. Top Trump administration officials will visit South Texas five days before Election Day to announce they have completed 400 miles of U.S.-Mexico border wall, attempting to show progress on perhaps the president's best-known campaign promise four years ago. But most of the wall went up in areas that already had smaller barriers. (AP Photo/Matt York) Credit: Matt York Credit: Matt York

FILE- Armando Mayorga, originally from Nicaragua, but deported from the United States after living in California for years, looks towards the United States through the newly replaced border structure Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, in Tijuana, Mexico. Top Trump administration officials will visit South Texas five days before Election Day to announce they have completed 400 miles of U.S.-Mexico border wall, attempting to show progress on perhaps the president's best-known campaign promise four years ago. But most of the wall went up in areas that already had smaller barriers. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) Credit: Gregory Bull Credit: Gregory Bull

Border Patrol agent Justin Castrejon speaks in front of newly replaced border wall sections Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, near Tecate, Calif. Top Trump administration officials will visit South Texas five days before Election Day to announce they have completed 400 miles of U.S.-Mexico border wall, attempting to show progress on perhaps the president's best-known campaign promise four years ago. But most of the wall went up in areas that already had smaller barriers. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) Credit: Gregory Bull Credit: Gregory Bull

Border Patrol agent Justin Castrejon looks out along newly replaced border wall sections Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, near Tecate, Calif. Top Trump administration officials will visit South Texas five days before Election Day to announce they have completed 400 miles of U.S.-Mexico border wall, attempting to show progress on perhaps the president's best-known campaign promise four years ago. But most of the wall went up in areas that already had smaller barriers. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) Credit: Gregory Bull Credit: Gregory Bull

Border Patrol agent Justin Castrejon looks out along newly replaced border wall sections Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, near Tecate, Calif. Top Trump administration officials will visit South Texas five days before Election Day to announce they have completed 400 miles of U.S.-Mexico border wall, attempting to show progress on perhaps the president's best-known campaign promise four years ago. But most of the wall went up in areas that already had smaller barriers. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) Credit: Gregory Bull Credit: Gregory Bull

FILE- Workers replace sections of the border wall separating San Diego from Tijuana, Mexico, left, with new sections, right, Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, seen from Tijuana. Top Trump administration officials will visit South Texas five days before Election Day to announce they have completed 400 miles of U.S.-Mexico border wall, attempting to show progress on perhaps the president's best-known campaign promise four years ago. But most of the wall went up in areas that already had smaller barriers. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) Credit: Gregory Bull Credit: Gregory Bull

FILE- A boy plays as floodlights from the United States filter through the bars of the newly replaced border wall Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, in Tijuana, Mexico. Top Trump administration officials will visit South Texas five days before Election Day to announce they have completed 400 miles of U.S.-Mexico border wall, attempting to show progress on perhaps the president's best-known campaign promise four years ago. But most of the wall went up in areas that already had smaller barriers. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) Credit: Gregory Bull Credit: Gregory Bull