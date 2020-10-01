Trump opposes changing debate rules but will still attend

“We’re ready to move on to the second and third debates," said campaign communications strategist Jason Miller. "There shouldn’t be any changes. We don’t want any changes.”

He declined to issue an ultimatum that Trump would not attend if changes were made.

Biden said he'll participate in the next debate, which will be a town hall format.

“I think it’s appropriate that when a person, a constituent, someone considering how they’re going to vote this year, when they ask a question,” the candidate “gets an opportunity to answer it fully,” Biden said.

Organizers and both campaigns expect that the format for its next presidential debate on Oct. 15 in Miami will be more orderly, as the candidates address questions asked directly to them by voters. The third and final debate, set for Oct. 22 in Nashville, is slated to feature a similar format to Tuesday's event.

