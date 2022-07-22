Trump, Pence to campaign for rivals in Ariz. governor's race

The committee played audio from an unidentified White House security official who said Pence’s Secret Service agents “started to fear for their own lives” at the Capitol and left messages for their loved ones in case they didn't survive. Shortly afterward, at 2:24 p.m. on Jan, 6, 2021, Trump tweeted that Pence didn’t have the “courage” to block or delay the election results as Congress was certifying Biden’s victory.

“Mike Pence let me down,” an unidentified White House employee testified Trump telling him at the end of the day on Jan. 6.

Trump and Pence will again cross paths next week as the former president returns to the nation’s capital for the first time since leaving the White House.

The Arizona primary is among Trump's last opportunities to settle scores and install allies to lead states that may prove decisive if he decides to run again in 2024. Trump and Pence were also at odds in the primary for Georgia governor, where the Pence-backed incumbent Brian Kemp easily defeated former U.S. Sen. David Perdue, who had Trump's support.

Arizona, a longtime Republican stronghold whose move toward the center accelerated during Trump's presidency, was central Trump's push to remain in power despite his loss. Trump pressed state officials to block the certification of Biden's victory and, when he failed, his allies in Congress objected to counting the state's 11 electoral votes.

Since the election, Trump supporters have recounted ballots and analyzed vote-counting machines in an attempt to prove something was amiss.

Federal and state election officials and Trump's own attorney general have said there is no credible evidence the election was tainted. Trump's allegations of fraud were also roundly rejected by courts, including by judges Trump appointed.

This combination of photos shows from left, Republican candidates for Arizona governor Karrin Taylor Robson and Kari Lake prior to an Arizona PBS televised Republican debate June 29, 2022, in Phoenix. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie have endorsed Karrin Taylor Robson against former television news anchor Kari Lake, who is backed by former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence attends the Gas Energy Education Program roundtable discussion at Enerfab on June 16, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean, File)