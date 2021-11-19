Trump photo book 'Our Journey Together' coming next month

Trump is publishing a hardcover collection of hundreds of photographs from his administration, featuring his own captions, some handwritten. “Our Journey Together” is scheduled for Dec. 7, but not through a traditional New York publisher. It will instead be released by a new company formed by son Donald Trump Jr. and campaign aide Sergio Gor, Winning Team Publishing.

“'Our Journey Together' features unforgettable moments from our time in Washington: building the Southern Border Wall; cutting America’s taxes; confirming almost 300 federal judges and 3 Supreme Court justices; rebuilding our military; creating Space Force; dealing with Kim Jong-Un, President Xi, President Putin, and many other world leaders,” the former president said in a statement Friday.