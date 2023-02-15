Trump pick Malpass stepping down as head of the World Bank

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen thanked Malpass for his service.

“The world has benefited from his strong support for Ukraine in the face of Russia’s illegal and unprovoked invasion, his vital work to assist the Afghan people, and his commitment to helping low-income countries'' reduce their debt burden. Yellen said in a statement. President Joe Biden can now nominate Malpass' successor.

Clemence Landers, a policy fellow at the Center for Global Development in Washington, said Malpass focused considerable energy on helping developing countries’ deal with debts.

But under his leadership, she said, the bank “ceded a lot of space’’ to its sister agency, the International Monetary Fund, and to regional development agencies.

“There are just a lot of things that the World Bank slightly missed the boat on,’’ she said, noting criticism that it had not been aggressive enough in backing projects to fight climate change or to help poor countries get access to COVID-19 vaccines.

Malpass ran into criticism last year for seeming, in comments at a conference, to doubt the science that says the burning of fossil fuels causes global warming. He later apologized and said he had misspoken, noting that the bank routinely relies on climate science.