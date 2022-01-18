Trump plans 2,300 new homes at struggling Doral resort

The Trump Organization did not reply to a request for comment.

The Trump Organization’s plans for Doral are part of a string of recent business moves after months of relative quiet.

In September, several news outlets reported that the company had struck a preliminary deal to sell the lease underlying its Washington, D.C., hotel to Miami-based CGI Merchant Group for $375 million, much more than many hotel experts had expected for the money-losing property.

In October, Trump announced a new rival to Twitter, Facebook and other social media platforms that had banned him after his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 last year. The business said it is will give voice to others who've been taken off social media sites as part of “cancel culture." Last month, it said it had raised $1 billion from unnamed investors and plans to launch the messaging app called Truth Social early this year.