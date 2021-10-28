Trump plans last minutes tele-rally for Virginia's Youngkin

On Wednesday night, Trump issued a cryptic statement suggesting he might make a last-minute, first appearance in Virginia before the election, though officials in the state said nothing was planned.

“Thank you, Arlington, see you soon!” he wrote after supporters briefly interrupted a Biden rally for McAuliffe. Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich later said Trump looked “forward to being back in Virginia! Details will be released when appropriate."

Biden at that event goaded the Republicans over Trump's absence from the state.

“Think about it: He won't allow Donald Trump to campaign for him in this state," Biden said of Youngkin. "Is there a problem with Trump being here? Is he embarrassed?”

Youngkin has largely campaigned without big Republican names while McAuliffe has appeared with the biggest names in Democratic politics, like Biden and former President Barack Obama, as well as celebrities such as musician Dave Matthews.

Bloomberg News was first to report that the event had been confirmed.

Caption Democratic gubernatorial candidate former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, right, greets supporters during a rally in Lynchburg, Va., Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. McAuliffe will face Republican Glenn Youngkin in the November election. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Credit: Steve Helber Credit: Steve Helber

Caption Eveth McClain of Roanoke takes homes signs for Republican nominee for governor Glenn Youngkin after an early vote rally at the Brambleton Center in Roanoke County, Va., on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. (Heather Rousseau/The Roanoke Times via AP) Credit: Heather Rousseau Credit: Heather Rousseau