Trump raised $34M so far in 2023, including indictment bump

Trump's latest fundraising report due to be filed Saturday with the Federal Election Commission will show he raised more than $18.8 million between his main campaign account and a joint fundraising account over the the first three months of the year, the campaign said.

Of that $18.8 million, $4 million was raised after March 30, when Trump was indicted by a grand jury in Manhattan on charges related to a hush money case stemming from the 2016 election. The fundraising numbers were first reported by Politico.