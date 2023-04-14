Trump reports little income from Truth Social, $1M from NFTs

Although Trump has since been allowed back on those social media networks, he has relied on Truth Social as a primary method of sharing messages with his supporters, especially as he has launched his 2024 presidential campaign.

The report provides limited information since it only reports income in broad ranges.

CIC Digital LLC, the company that owned the digital trading card NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, was valued at somewhere between $500,000 and $1 million, according to the report.

Trump also reported he made more than $5 million in speaking fees.

All federal candidates are required to file the disclosures after announcing their candidacies. Trump, a Republican, had been granted an extension and risked a fine if he delayed further.

Associated Press writer Jill Colvin contributed to this report.