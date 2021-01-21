Trump returns to a business empire ravaged by pandemic

Hinting at possible new ventures in the post-presidency era, Eric Trump raised the prospect of a flurry of new licensing deals in which the Trump name is put on a product or building for a fee, a business that has generated tens of millions for the company in the past.

“The opportunities are endless,” he said, declining to give details.

The disclosure report filed each year with federal ethics officials shows only revenue figures, not profits, but the hit to Trump's business appeared widespread.

The National Doral Golf Club outside of Miami, his biggest money maker among the family's golf properties, took in $44.2 million in revenue, a drop of $33 million from 2019. The Trump International Hotel in Washington, once buzzing with lobbyists and diplomats before operations were cut back last year, generated just $15.1 million in revenue, down more than 60% from the year before.

Trump's Turnberry club in Scotland took in less than $10 million, down more than 60%. Revenue at the family's golf club in Aberdeen also dropped by roughly the same proportion.

The Mar-a-Lago, the Palm Beach club where Trump arrived Wednesday, saw revenue rise 10% to $24.2 million.

The financial blow from former clients and business partners cutting ties to Trump is unclear, but it could be sizable. The PGA of America canceled a championship tournament at Trump’s Bedminster club in New Jersey, and several banks said they would no longer lend to the company, making it more difficult to roll over its debt with new loans.

In addition, New York City said it would be canceling various contracts with the company, including those running skating rinks and a golf club in the Bronx. Revenue at that course, the Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point, fell 20% last year to $6.4 million.

Eric Trump dismissed the backlash, saying parts of the business that get less attention, such as its commercial buildings, are thriving.

“I’ve signed 125,000 square feet of office space in the fourth quarter alone,” he said, referring to new leases. “We hit it out the park.”

The disclosure report was unclear on that business, though the revenue at four of the company's most important buildings — Trump Tower on New York’s Fifth Avenue, a Wall Street building, and two towers owned with real estate giant Vornado -- seemed to hold up during the pandemic.

The report, which gives some figures in broad ranges and vague “more than” estimates, said the four took in over $20 million in total last year, unchanged from a year earlier.

