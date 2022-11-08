Trump says he'll make 'big announcement' Nov. 15

But Trump has been eager to move forward and has said privately for weeks that he might announce his plans at one of his homestretch rallies, even as aides have been discussing possible venues and dates for a formal announcement in the coming days.

At a rally in Pennsylvania over the weekend, he told the crowd that “in the very next very, very, very short period of time, you’re going to be so happy, OK?”

“You’re going to be surprised at how soon. But first we have to win a historic victory for Republicans on November 8,” he said.

Trump won Ohio, once considered a bellwether, by 8 points in both 2016 and 2020. The state also proved an early test of his endorsement power when his decision to back Vance in the state's hyper-competitive Senate primary vaulted the political newcomer to victory in a crowded Republican field.

Vance, an author, venture capitalist and onetime Trump critic, is part of a new generation of Republican leaders who have embraced Trump’s “American First” positions, including his isolationist foreign policy and focus on immigration.

Credit: Michael Conroy Credit: Michael Conroy