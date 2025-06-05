Trump says he’s 'disappointed' with Musk after former backer turned on the Republican tax bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Thursday he's "disappointed" with Elon Musk after his former backer and adviser lambasted the president's signature bill.
Trump suggested the world’s richest man misses being in the White House and has “Trump derangement syndrome.”
The Republican president reflected on his breakup with Musk in front of reporters in the Oval Office as Musk continued a storm of social media posts attacking Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” and warning it will increase the federal deficit.
“I’m very disappointed in Elon," Trump said. “I’ve helped Elon a lot.”
Musk has called Trump's big tax break bill a "disgusting abomination."
