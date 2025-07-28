Trump seeks quick Murdoch deposition in Wall Street Journal lawsuit over Epstein story

President Donald Trump is asking a federal court in Florida to force Rupert Murdoch to give a deposition for the president's lawsuit against The Wall Street Journal within 15 days, citing the media mogul's age and physical condition.

Trump sued the Journal, owned by Murdoch, is U.S. District Court in southern Florida on July 18 for its story reporting on the Republican president's ties to Jeffrey Epstein, the financier and alleged child sex trafficker who died in a New York jail in 2019 before trial.