Trump stars in Madame Tussauds branch in Dubai 1st Mideast

The wax figures at Dubai’s Madame Tussauds were each created over six months by a team of 20 artists at the London studio, where wax was poured into metal frames, then sculpted with clay. Each strand of real human hair was methodically implanted using needles.

During his presidency, Trump was considered a close friend in the capital of Abu Dhabi. Gulf Arab sheikhdoms welcomed Trump’s policies in the region, including his harder-line on Iran, as he pulled America out of Tehran’s landmark 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. In Dubai, the flashy Trump International Golf Club, developed by DAMAC Properties, sprawls from the center of a luxurious collection of upscale apartments and villas.

To design the collection, the Madame Tussauds team conducted an extensive population survey to figure out who potential visitors would most want to see. There is no President Joe Biden currently on display, but a company spokesman said he could be featured at some point in the future.

Caption People visit the wax versions of former U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife Melania at the opening of the Madame Tussauds museum, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021.

Caption People visit the wax versions of former U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife Melania at the opening of the Madame Tussauds museum, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. The lavish waxworks temple located on a small artificial island off Dubai unveiled 60 celebrities and leaders, from a sultry Kylie Jenner to a beaming Chinese President Xi Jinping, along with a handful of Bollywood dance stars striking poses. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili) Credit: Kamran Jebreili Credit: Kamran Jebreili

Caption People visit the wax statue of the Indian actor, Hrithik Roshan, at the opening of Madame Tussauds museum in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021.

Caption The wax statue of Indian actor, Hrithik Roshan, is on display at the opening of Madame Tussauds museum in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021.

Caption People visit the wax statue of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the opening of Madame Tussauds museum in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021.

Caption A visitor touches the face of the wax statue of Palestinian singer Mohammad Assaf, at the opening of Madame Tussauds museum in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021.

Caption People visit the wax statue of American actor, Will Smith, at the opening of Madame Tussauds museum in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021.

Caption Amna Al Haddad, UAE weightlifting champion poses with her wax statue at the opening of Madame Tussauds museum in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021.