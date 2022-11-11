Trump team urges court to leave Mar-a-Lago arbiter in place

The Atlanta-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit had already curtailed part of Dearie's work, saying the Justice Department did not have to submit for his review the roughly 100 documents with classification markings that taken during the search. The court limited his review instead to non-classified records, which the Justice Department says totals about 13,000 documents, that the FBI seized.

The Justice Department last month asked the appeals court to shut down the entire special master review process, saying it was an unnecessary impediment to its investigation. The government argued that Trump had no credible basis to claim that the seized documents were protected either by attorney-client privilege or executive privilege.

But the Trump team pushed back on those arguments, asserting Thursday that a special master was essential both to evaluate any claims of privilege and to determine which of the seized records are personal documents that should be returned to him.

“The Government has not proffered any evidence its criminal investigation has been hampered during the Special Master review process,” the lawyers wrote. “There is thus no compelling reason to permit the continuation of an investigation of President Trump by the administration of his political rival without the District Court’s limited judicial oversight.”

Meanwhile, the criminal investigation into the handling of the documents is moving forward even as Trump makes plans to announce another bid for the White House.

Last week, Kash Patel, a close ally who has claimed he was present with Trump as Trump declassified certain documents as president, testified before a federal grand jury after being given immunity by the Justice Department.

