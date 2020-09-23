Trump tightens Cuba sanctions as he woos Cuban-American vote

The new restrictions are the latest in the Trump administration effort to reinstate an economic blockade of Cuba and reverse the strategy of restoring diplomatic relations with the island, the policy that was pursued by former President Barack Obama's administration.

Cuban-Americans are a crucial voting bloc in Florida, a state critical to Trump's reelection prospects.

Republicans have long dominated with these voters, who are known for a collective dislike of President John F. Kennedy, a Democrat, over the Bay of Pigs invasion. The mission failed to meet its goal of toppling the communist government of Cuba's Fidel Castro.

Trump recognized the Bay of Pigs veterans at the White House in November 2019, but Wednesday's ceremony was held as Trump has publicly talked up Barbara Lagoa, a U.S. appeals court judge of Cuban descent, as a possible successor to the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

