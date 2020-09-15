Trump to take questions in TV 'town hall' as debates warm-up

The event hosted by ABC News' George Stephanopoulos is being taped at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia. It will feature just 21 voters in attendance to comply with state and local coronavirus regulations. The appearance will be Trump's first time facing direct questions from voters in months, and an opportunity for the Republican to test drive his message before the critical debates.

Trump has been unusually mum on his debate preparations ahead of the first debate, scheduled for Sept. 29 in Cleveland. On Tuesday, he told Fox News that he believes his day job is the best practice for his three scheduled showdowns with Biden.