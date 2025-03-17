Trump visits the Kennedy Center as he puts his mark on the national arts institution

The Republican president's allies have complained that the Kennedy Center, which is known for its annual celebration of notable American artists, had become too liberal and “woke” with its programming.

Trump complained of “tremendous disrepair” Monday speaking to reporters ahead of the board meeting, saying the center “represents a very important part of D.C. and actually our country.” He expressed displeasure with the recent expansion of the complex, known as “The Reach," which features studios, rehearsal spaces and meeting facilities, suggesting he would move to close up the spaces because they lack windows.

Trump also discussed plans to “improve very greatly” the Kennedy Center and its upcoming artistic programming.

“We are going to have some really good shows," he said, adding, “The thing that does well are Broadway hits.”

Several artists and productions, including Broadway smash “Hamilton,” have backed out of performances at the Kennedy Center in protest of the Trump takeover. “I was never a big fan, I never liked ‘Hamilton’ very much,” Trump said in response.

Trump also complained about staging costs at the center, saying musician Lee Greenwood wanted to perform Monday at the first board meeting he chaired, but it would cost $30,000 to “move a piano.”

The Kennedy Center, which sits on the banks of the Potomac River, opened in 1971 and has enjoyed bipartisan support over the years.

However, Trump has a fraught relationship with it, dating to his first term as president. He skipped the annual honors ceremony each year he was in the White House. Trump posed for photos in the Opera House's president's box behind the presidential seal Monday.

