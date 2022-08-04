Trump White House lawyers subpoenaed by 1/6 probe grand jury

Federal prosecutors have been especially focused on a scheme by Trump allies to elevate fake electors in key battleground states won by Biden as a way to subvert the vote, issuing subpoenas in recent weeks to multiple state Republican party chairmen.

The Justice Department investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and into the efforts to overturn the election has been proceeding alongside a separate probe by a House committee, which has held several public hearings, including in prime time.

Cipollone was interviewed privately by that panel last month and refused to discuss his conversations with Trump, citing executive privilege.

But portions of Cipollone's private interview were featured prominently in recent hearings of the Jan. 6 panel, including video clips of him discussing a heated December 2020 meeting at the White House during which outside aides and advisers to Trump discussed a proposed executive order calling for the seizure of voting machines.

“To have the federal government seize voting machines? That’s a terrible idea for the country. That’s not how we do things in the United States," Cipollone testified, adding, “I don’t understand why we even have to tell you why that’s a bad idea for the country.”

