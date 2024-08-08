BreakingNews
UD plans for fewer students, employee reductions in new reality of higher-ed

Trump will hold a news conference in his first public appearance since rival Harris picked Walz

Former President Donald Trump says he'll hold a news conference at Mar-a-Lago, his Florida beachside compound

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By JILL COLVIN, MICHELLE L. PRICE and ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON – Associated Press
Updated 21 minutes ago
X

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump says he will hold a news conference Thursday at Mar-a-Lago, his Florida beachside compound, making his first public appearance since Vice President Kamala Harris became the Democratic presidential nominee and selected Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate.

Trump announced the 2 p.m. EDT event on his Truth Social network and posted that he was eager to debate Harris.

He had teased an announcement about the presidential debate earlier this week after pulling out of an ABC News debate scheduled for Sept. 10. Trump had said he would prefer that Fox News sponsor the debate, but on Wednesday was showing willingness to reconsider ABC.

“I will expose Kamala during the Debate the same way I exposed Crooked Joe, Hillary, and everyone else during Debates,” he said on Truth Social, referring to Democrats Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton. “Only I think Kamala will be easier.”

Trump’s running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, has criticized Harris for not holding a news conference or sitting down for interviews since Biden stepped aside from his presidential reelection campaign and she launched her White House campaign. Harris sometimes answers shouted questions while boarding or leaving her plane for campaign stops.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Fewer Americans file for jobless benefits last week, but applications...
2
Officials say suspects in foiled plot at Taylor Swift shows hoped to...
3
The Latest: With major party tickets decided, 2024 campaign is set to...
4
A powerful earthquake hits off southern Japan; tsunami advisory issued
5
Weekly jobs in focus on Wall Street after unexpected and surprisingly...
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top