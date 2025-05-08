Trump's anti-DEI push doesn't stop Black Kentucky grads from holding an off-campus celebration

Several dozen students, adorned in graduation caps and gowns, basked in the limelight Wednesday as their families and friends cheered them at the off-campus celebration. The graduates were honored for their years of academic work, and they received specialty regalia such as stoles and cords that they can wear at the schoolwide commencement later this week.

Speakers offered words of encouragement to the graduates, while steering clear of the fallout over federal and state Republican efforts to end diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

“You are charged with standing on our shoulders and doing bigger and better things,” said Christian Adair, executive director of the Lyric Theatre, the acclaimed cultural center for Lexington's Black community where the celebration was held.

The “Senior Salute” program was organized after Kentucky's flagship university recently called off celebrations for minority graduates. The school said it would no longer host “identity-based or special-interest graduation celebrations,” citing “federal and state policy changes and directives.”

That's when members of the historically Black fraternity Alpha Phi Alpha stepped up and became the driving force behind organizing the replacement celebration.

“The message that I wanted to send is that if you want something to happen, then you can just go make it happen yourself,” said fraternity member Kristopher Washington, a key organizer of the new event and who is among the graduating students. "There’s no waiting for somebody else to do it for you.”

UK's actions were disappointing, but not surprising, Washington said.

“I already understood that the institution would likely look out for their own financial well-being before considering to do something ... for the students," he said.

Most of the new graduates and audience members Wednesday were Black, though the event was billed as multicultural and open to an array of students — including those who are LGBTQ+ or among the first in their families to finish college. Ushers included David Wirtschafter, a Lexington rabbi who wanted to show his support for the students and who praised them for refusing to accept the loss of a cherished celebration.

“Kudos to them for taking the initiative and leadership when these unfortunate circumstances unfolded, to organize this event for themselves,” he said.

Around the country, universities have come under increasing pressure to get in line with the political agenda of Trump's administration, which already has frozen billions of dollars in grants for Harvard University, Columbia University and other colleges over allegations they haven't done enough to counter what the administration feels is antisemitism.

Trump's calls to eliminate any program that treats students differently because of their race have brought new scrutiny of affinity graduation ceremonies. The Education Department directed colleges to distance themselves from DEI with a letter in February. It said a 2023 Supreme Court decision outlawing the use of racial preferences in college admissions also applied to areas such as hiring, scholarships and graduation ceremonies.

Kentucky's Republican-dominated Legislature passed legislation this year to dismantle diversity, equity and inclusion efforts at public universities.

In a recent video defending the cancellations, university President Eli Capilouto said the decision came at a time when "every part of our university is under stress and scrutiny.” The school said in a separate statement that it will celebrate all new graduates at its official commencement ceremonies.

“We have made tough decisions — decisions that, in and of themselves, cause concern and in some cases, hurt,” Capilouto said in the video. “Canceling celebrations for people on our campus who haven’t always seen themselves reflected in our broader community is one example.

"We have taken that action because we believe that’s what is required, and we believe complying with the law is the best way to protect our people and our continued capacity to support them,” he added.

But its cancellation of the smaller celebrations to honor LGBTQ+, Black and first-generation graduates drew criticism from some students and relatives Wednesday. The events have long been seen as a way to build community and recognize the achievements and unique experiences of students from historically marginalized groups in society.

Brandy Robinson was one of many family members who cheered on her nephew, Keiron Perez, at Wednesday's ceremony. She said it was important for relatives to share in the moment and she denounced UK's severing of ties to such events as a “coward move.”

“To take those moments away from them out of fear, it’s just really disappointing,” Robinson said.

Asked why the event was important to students, Alpha Phi Alpha's president, Pierre PetitFrere, said: “It gives the students something to remember and know that, even given the circumstances of what’s going on around the world, they are still being recognized for their hard work and fighting through whatever many hardships they may have faced throughout their time in college.”

UK spokesman Jay Blanton said the school recognized “how meaningful these celebrations have been to many," and said student groups are welcome to host events.

“While the university can’t continue sponsoring these events, we will continue working to ensure all students feel seen, valued and supported,” he said in a statement.

But Marshae Dorsey, a graduating senior who took part in Wednesday's celebration, said UK decided to “roll over” to the anti-DEI push, calling it "kind of like a slap in the face because something like this is so harmless.”