Trump's campaign says candidate is safe after gunshots were reported in his vicinity in Florida

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump's campaign says he is safe after gunshots were reported in his vicinity Sunday afternoon in Florida.
The campaign did not immediately provide any additional details.
The news comes roughly two months after the Republican presidential nominee was shot during an assassination attempt at a rally in Pennsylvania.
Campaign communications director Steven Cheung says Trump was safe.
