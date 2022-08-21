Trump’s long shadow keeps 2024 hopefuls from Iowa State Fair

That means the few who entered the gates on Des Moines’ working-class east side were doing so with little such concern.

Mike Pence, Trump's estranged former vice president, visited the fair Friday, and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a prominent Trump critic, was there last week.

A cowboy-boot-wearing Pence was escorted by seven-term Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley, as have countless White House prospects over the years. The former vice president was careful, however, to keep his political remarks focused on the November midterm election, when Grassley is on the ballot, and not on the 2024 presidential race.

“It's an honor to be here at the Iowa State Fair with you,” he told Grassley, with the politicians surrounded by dozens of news reporters and photographers in the shadow of the century-old brick grandstand. “Iowa and America need six more years of Chuck Grassley."

Pence later got caught in a fast-developing thunderstorm, which soaked him and his entourage as they sought shelter under the Iowa Pork Producers tent. Undeterred, Pence waded through the damp crowds of fairgoers and even got in a few bites of one of the fair’s signature hand-held caloric monstrosities.

As hail pummeled the roof, Pence sampled a “picnic in a cup" — pulled pork, coleslaw, baked beans and Fritos, topped with barbecue sauce and bacon.

Politicians' food choices and attire at the Iowa State Fair are almost as important as the visits themselves.

In 2003, Democrat John Kerry memorably ordered a strawberry smoothie, notable for an event known for its celebration of meat and deep-fried foods. In 2007, Republican Fred Thompson was mocked for sporting Gucci loafers, which stood out among the more common flip-flops and cowboy boots of attendees.

Hogan more anonymously chowed down on a grilled pork chops — a rite of passage for any White House aspirant — as he meandered through the fair with Reynolds, his fellow governor.

Despite the smiles and laughter they shared, the pair painted an awkward political picture. Reynolds, heavily favored to win reelection in November, is backed by Trump and is a devoted supporter of the former president.

The dynamic reflects both the state GOP's pro-Trump lean but also the lurking liabilities for him.

A majority of Iowa Republicans — 57% — said they hope Trump decides to run again for president in 2024, according to a July Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll. One-third of respondents said they hope he doesn't.

Trump has enjoyed his kingmaker status over the past few months, boosting his endorsed candidates to victory in primary elections ranging from top of the ticket to state legislature. And while he faces a number of swirling investigations, including scrutiny from a U.S. Department of Justice search of his Florida home for classified documents, aides say it's more a matter of when he announces his candidacy for president than whether he announces it.

Kevin Holmes, a Republican from central Iowa, would “absolutely” consider supporting an alternative to Trump in the 2024 caucuses.

“I'm just not happy with Trump's character,” the 61-year-old retired police officer said while touring the fair with his wife. “He's alienated an awful lot of people. If there were a viable alternative, I wouldn't hesitate to get on board.”

While Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — a common Trump alternative mentioned by Iowa Republicans — has steered clear of Iowa as he seeks reelection in November, others such as Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and others have visited Iowa this summer to campaign for Reynolds, Grassley and others.

On Thursday, Cruz was in the northern Iowa summer resort town of Clear Lake, headlining a private fundraiser for Grassley.

Cruz, who won the 2016 caucuses and campaigned deep into that primary season, said this month he would wait to see what Trump's plans were before he entertained a second presidential campaign. He also suggested a Trump candidacy would keep several prospects from entering the 2024 race.

With that in mind, Cruz was in and out of Iowa in one day, avoiding the fair by 110 miles.

___

Follow AP for full coverage of the midterms at https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections and on Twitter, https://twitter.com/ap_politics

Combined Shape Caption A fairgoer looks over prizing winning produce on display at the Iowa State Fair, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. Potential White House hopefuls from both parties often swing by Iowa's legendary state fair during a midterm election year to connect with voters who could sway the nomination process. But this year, the traffic at the fair was noticeably light. Democrats are uncertain about President Joe Biden's political future and many Republicans avoid taking on former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Credit: Charlie Neibergall Credit: Charlie Neibergall Combined Shape Caption A fairgoer looks over prizing winning produce on display at the Iowa State Fair, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. Potential White House hopefuls from both parties often swing by Iowa's legendary state fair during a midterm election year to connect with voters who could sway the nomination process. But this year, the traffic at the fair was noticeably light. Democrats are uncertain about President Joe Biden's political future and many Republicans avoid taking on former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Credit: Charlie Neibergall Credit: Charlie Neibergall

Combined Shape Caption Lynnette Hughes, of Bagley, Iowa, washes her cow Willow while getting it ready to show at the Iowa State Fair, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. Potential White House hopefuls from both parties often swing by Iowa's legendary state fair during a midterm election year to connect with voters who could sway the nomination process. But this year, the traffic at the fair was noticeably light. Democrats are uncertain about President Joe Biden's political future and many Republicans avoid taking on former President Donald Trump.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Credit: Charlie Neibergall Credit: Charlie Neibergall Combined Shape Caption Lynnette Hughes, of Bagley, Iowa, washes her cow Willow while getting it ready to show at the Iowa State Fair, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. Potential White House hopefuls from both parties often swing by Iowa's legendary state fair during a midterm election year to connect with voters who could sway the nomination process. But this year, the traffic at the fair was noticeably light. Democrats are uncertain about President Joe Biden's political future and many Republicans avoid taking on former President Donald Trump.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Credit: Charlie Neibergall Credit: Charlie Neibergall

Combined Shape Caption Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to the media during a visit to the Iowa State Fair, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa.Potential White House hopefuls from both parties often swing by Iowa's legendary state fair during a midterm election year to connect with voters who could sway the nomination process. But this year, the traffic at the fair was noticeably light. Democrats are uncertain about President Joe Biden's political future and many Republicans avoid taking on former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Credit: Charlie Neibergall Credit: Charlie Neibergall Combined Shape Caption Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to the media during a visit to the Iowa State Fair, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa.Potential White House hopefuls from both parties often swing by Iowa's legendary state fair during a midterm election year to connect with voters who could sway the nomination process. But this year, the traffic at the fair was noticeably light. Democrats are uncertain about President Joe Biden's political future and many Republicans avoid taking on former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Credit: Charlie Neibergall Credit: Charlie Neibergall