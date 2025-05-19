Trump's tariff onslaught casts shadow over European economy, even in best case scenario

The forecast for 2026 was cut to 1.4% from 1.6%.

One reason for the lower growth estimate was the stagnating economy in Germany, where growth is expected to be zero this year after two years of shrinking output. Germany's economy is heavily dependent on exports but has faced strong headwinds from higher energy costs after the loss of Russian natural gas due to the invasion of Ukraine as well from lack of pro-growth infrastructure spending and competition from China in autos and industrial machinery.

The proposal for a 20% U.S. tariff on imported goods from Europe in addition to its suspension for 90 days have meant uncertainty "not seen since the darkest days of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Economy Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis. He said the European economy remained "resilient" and that the jobs market remained robust, with the commission predicting a fall in unemployment to a record low 5.7% next year.

And the risks are “tilted to the downside,” he said. One reason: The forecast assumes that the proposed 20% rate can be reduced through negotiations with Washington to the base tariff rate imposed on all countries of 10%.

While the EU's top trade official, Maros Sefcovic, has spoken several times with administration officials it remains uncertain how willing Trump might be to reduce the rate.

The forecast assumed that 25% tariffs on steel and autos from all countries will remain in place, as would exemptions on computer chips and pharmaceuticals.

