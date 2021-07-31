Trying Olympic year ends in disappointment for Simone Manuel

She revealed at the trials that she had been diagnosed with burnout earlier this year, forcing her to stop training for a time after the coronavirus pandemic had already disrupted her Olympic preparations. She rallied at trials to qualify for the 50 free.

“I’m really proud of myself,” she said, with teammates Natalie Hinds, Lilly King and Allison Schmitt standing behind her. “I finished what I started.”

Tears welled in Manuel's eyes and her voice choked with emotion behind her mask.

“It maybe didn’t end the way I wanted it to, but I have so much to be proud of,” she said. “I have so many people that love me, whether I accomplish something or I don’t. I’m really grateful to be here.”

Manuel isn't leaving Tokyo empty-handed. She swam the anchor leg on the bronze medal-winning 4x100 free relay to earn her sixth career Olympic prize.

With the Paris Games just three years away, the 24-year-old from Texas plans to keep swimming.

“My body and my mind needs a break but I still love this sport,” she said.

Outside of the pool, Manuel has focused on trying to help the predominantly white sport become more racially inclusive. She's been outspoken about social justice and teamed with a corporate partner to distribute laptops in Oakland, California.

Her biggest accomplishment may have simply been making the U.S. team.

“A victory is not giving up. I had the courage to go out there and try and possibly fail,” she said. “I’ve learned so much about myself. What I do know is that I’m a fighter.”

___

More AP Olympic coverage: https://www.apnews.com/OlympicGames and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Simone Manuel, of United States, swims in a women's 50-meter freestyle heat at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) Credit: Gregory Bull Credit: Gregory Bull

Simone Manuel, of United States, finishes a women's 50-meter freestyle heat at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/David Goldman) Credit: David Goldman Credit: David Goldman