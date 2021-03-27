Tsitsipas advances to 4th round at Miami; Barty also wins

Barty is the defending champion as the 2019 winner. The tournament was canceled last year at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Her potential path to the final became easier when No. 3-seeded Simona Halep withdrew before her third-round match because of a right shoulder injury.

Wild card Ana Konjuh upset No. 15 Iga Swiatek. Konjuh’s career has been slowed by four elbow surgeries, and this week she has earned her first three wins in main-draw WTA play since 2018.

In other men's play, No. 12 Milos Raonic and No. 24 Lorenzo Sonego advanced.

