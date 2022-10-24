Tua, Dolphins survive scoreless 2nd half to beat Steelers

The Dolphins punted again and Pickett drove the Steelers to the Miami 25 with 25 seconds left. Cornerback Noah Igbinoghene intercepted Pickett’s second-down pass at the goal line and tapped his feet in bounds to end Pittsburgh's hopes.

The Steelers (2-4) fell short a week after they held off Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home.

Tagovailoa finished 21 of 35 for 261 yards and an 8-yard touchdown pass to Raheem Mostert on the Dolphins’ opening drive. Miami added field goals by Sanders to lead 13-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Pickett, who was cleared from the NFL’s concussion protocol Friday, was 32 for 44 with one touchdown and three interceptions.

INJURIES

Dolphins: Safety Brandon Jones was helped off the field in the third quarter after injuring his knee. He did not return. Miami’s secondary could barely afford more injuries, with CBs Nik Needham (Achilles), Keion Crossen (knee) and Kader Kohou (oblique) out.

UP NEXT

Steelers: At Philadelphia next Sunday.

Dolphins: At Detroit next Sunday.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Credit: Rebecca Blackwell Credit: Rebecca Blackwell

Credit: Wilfredo Lee Credit: Wilfredo Lee

Credit: Rebecca Blackwell Credit: Rebecca Blackwell

Credit: Rebecca Blackwell Credit: Rebecca Blackwell

Credit: Wilfredo Lee Credit: Wilfredo Lee

Credit: Rebecca Blackwell Credit: Rebecca Blackwell

Credit: Wilfredo Lee Credit: Wilfredo Lee