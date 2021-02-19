Tuchel urges Pulisic to 'stay positive' amid limited minutes

He was withdrawn from training Thursday with calf tightness and is “a big question mark” for the Southampton match, Tuchel said.

“I would not say that it is an injury. In the moment it’s risk management,” Tuchel said, citing Pulisic's history of injuries including a hamstring pull that kept him sidelined early in the season. “We are not concerned, we are not worried.

“The main thing for Christian is to stay positive, keep the head up and like I said before be ready because he can have a big impact when he starts and he can have a big, big impact when he comes from the bench with his intensity.”

There's no doubt Pulisic has the talent, the manager said.

“He proved in many weeks that he has the level to be a Chelsea regular player, to have a big impact in this club. It's a challenge now to hold this level ... and to keep improving.”

Pulisic has two goals and an assist in 21 appearances this season across all competitions.

“There are absolutely no decisions made for summer," Tuchel said. "There's simply no time for that in the moment.”

Fourth-place Chelsea has won four consecutive Premier League games and has a Champions League clash against Atlético Madrid on Tuesday.

