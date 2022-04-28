Tucker's pinch HR lifts Astros over Texas in starters' duel

Before McCormick's double, the closest the Astros had gotten to a hit was when Jose Siri had a one-out comebacker in the sixth that ricocheted off the pitcher. Perez scrambled off the mound and made a strong throw to first for a bang-bang play that was ruled out — and stood after a replay challenge by Houston.

Texas got even at 1 in the bottom of the seventh, when Adolis Garcia had a sacrifice fly to center after the Rangers loaded the bases with three consecutive one-out singles off Verlander. That included a checked swing from Mitch Garver that turned into a groundball hit against a shifted infield.

The only Rangers hit, and only baserunner, before then was No. 9 hitter Andy Ibanez with a sharp single up the middle in the third.

PERFECT THROUGH SIX

Perez was the first Rangers pitcher to retire the first 18 batters in a game since Mike Minor against San Diego on June 27, 2018. He was the second MLB pitcher to do that this season. Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw retired all 21 batters he faced at Minnesota on April 13 before being pulled from his first start of the season after 13 strikeouts and 80 pitches.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Astros: 2B Jose Altuve (strained hamstring) is scheduled to play rehab games for Triple-A Sugar Land on Friday and Saturday and could be activated from the injured list when Houston returns home Monday to start a series against Seattle. Altuve has been on the IL since April 19 and could have been activated as early as Friday. General manager James Click says Altuve wanted to play a couple of games to get his timing back before rejoining the Astros lineup.

Rangers: Catcher Jonah Heim was put on the paternity list after the birth Thursday morning of his second child, a daughter born just before 8 a.m.

UP NEXT

Astros: Jose Urquidy (1-1, 3.15 ERA) is the the scheduled starter when Houston opens a three-game series Friday night in Toronto.

Rangers: After dropping three of four to the defending American League champions, the Rangers open a three-game weekend series Friday against the reigning World Series champion Atlanta Braves.

