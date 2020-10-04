Tulsa snaps No. 11 UCF's 21-game home winning streak, 34-26

Tulsa was the last team to beat UCF at home with a 35-20 win on November 19, 2016, when Scott Frost was the Knights’ head coach. The Golden Hurricane also upset UCF last season 34-31 in Tulsa.

Smith threw for 273 yards and T.K. Wilkerson rushed for 86 yards and a touchdown to lift the Golden Hurricane to their first win against a Top 15 opponent since 1991. Stokes had six catches for 95 yards and a touchdown.

UCF led 23-5 with 1:39 left in the second quarter after Cole Schneider, the Knights’ starting left guard, lined up at fullback and scored on a 1-yard run. Tulsa answered quickly to make the score 23-12 at halftime when Josh Johnson hauled in a 48-yard touchdown pass from Smith.

Tulsa recovered a fumble on the opening kickoff of the second half and on the next play Smith threw a 34-yard touchdown pass to Sam Crawford Jr. to make it 23-19. After UCF got a 26-yard field goal from Daniel Obarski, Wilkerson scored on a 2-yard run to make it 26-25, and Tulsa missed the PAT.

THE TAKEAWAY

Tulsa: The Golden Hurricane have two wins over UCF in their past five games.

UCF: The Knights’ long-shot College Football Playoff hopes take a major blow.

UP NEXT

Tulsa will host Cincinnati on October 17.

UCF will travel to Memphis on October 17.

Tulsa safety TieNeal Martin (7) breaks up a pass in front of Central Florida wide receiver Amari Johnson (17) and wide receiver Marlon Williams (6) in the end zone on the final play of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

Tulsa quarterback Zach Smith (11) throws a pass in front of Central Florida defensive back Antwan Collier (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack