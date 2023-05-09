Tunisia: 3 killed, 10 injured in attack near synagogue

It occurred during an annual pilgrimage that attracts thousands of visitors from around the world to one of Africa’s oldest synagogues. Djerba is home to Tunisia’s main Jewish community.

In 2002, a truck bombing killed some 20 people at the entrance to the temple during the annual Jewish pilgrimage. Al-Qaida claimed responsibility for that attack, whose victims included German and French tourists as well as Tunisians.

Ghayda Thabet, a member of the Tunisian Association for the Support of Minorities, was at the Ghriba synagogue and appealed for help on Facebook. “They are shooting with live ammunition. Help us,” she pleaded in a post.

Videos circulating online showed panic-stricken visitors running while gunshots rang out.

Former Tourism Minister Rene Trabelsi, a native of Djerba, said this year's pilgrimage had far been festive and “successful" including several political figures and foreign diplomats who participated.