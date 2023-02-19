Tunisia orders top European trade union official expelled

Authorities in Tunis accused Esther Lynch, the Irish general secretary of the European Trade Union Confederation, of making statements that “interfered with Tunisian internal affairs” during a protest against the country's increasingly authoritarian president in the port city of Sfax on Saturday.

The demonstration was organized by Tunisia's General Labor Union, or UGTT, to protest a crackdown on the president's political opponents and his critics in the media, judiciary, business community and trade unions. Lynch in her address to protesters demanded the release of union leader Anis Kaabi, who was arrested by security forces last month.