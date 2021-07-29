Tunisia's leader wants corrupt tycoons to fund poor regions

The projects could include construction of hospitals, schools and public roads, and the businessmen would be responsible for ensuring their maintenance for 10 years, Saied said.

The businessmen's names appear in a voluminous report established by an investigative commission in the aftermath of the revolution which overthrew autocratic leader Zine El Abidine Ben Ali in 2011. They are suspected of embezzling around 13.5 billion dinars (nearly $5 billion) from state coffers.

Saied called out corruption in the phosphate sector, whose production has fallen significantly in recent years.

Phosphate producers “charge 25 dinars per ton for (truck) transport, whereas by train, it does not exceed seven dinars. They pay people to block the train and put obstacles on the tracks. It is not normal that Tunisia, which was the second-largest exporter of phosphate in the world, becomes an importer," Saied said.

He also urged the president of the employers’ organization to work with wholesale and retail traders to lower food prices by avoiding monopolization and speculation.

Corruption was a major driver of Tunisia's 2010-2011 revolution, and many Tunisians are frustrated that a decade of democracy has failed to wipe it out.