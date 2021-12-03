Turgeon out as Maryland men's hoops coach; Manning interim

The Terrapins won at least 23 games in five of the past seven seasons, but Maryland has reached the Sweet 16 just once under Turgeon and hasn't gone further. The Terps began this season ranked in the Top 25, but a loss at home to Virginia Tech on Wednesday night dropped them to 5-3 on the season.

“After several in-depth conversations with Damon, I have decided that the best thing for Maryland basketball, myself and my family is to step down, effective immediately, as the head coach of Maryland basketball,” Turgeon said. “I have always preached that Maryland basketball is bigger than any one individual. My departure will enable a new voice to guide the team moving forward."

Turgeon's exit comes as high-profile college programs have seemed increasingly willing to move on from their coaches before the end of the season. That's been particularly evident in football, with Southern California, LSU and Florida among the most notable examples. It remains to be seen if the trend will continue through the basketball season as well, but Turgeon's departure may be an early indicator.

Maryland does have an experienced option to turn to. Manning, who led Kansas to the 1988 NCAA title as a player, spent six years as the head coach at Wake Forest before joining the Terps as an assistant this season. Manning and Turgeon played three seasons together at Kansas.

Manning also was the head coach at Tulsa before taking over the Wake Forest program.

“We are fortunate that Coach Turgeon has surrounded himself with an outstanding group of coaches,” Evans said. “Coach Manning has been a head coach at the highest level and we have the utmost confidence in his abilities to lead this program.”

Maryland won the Big Ten in 2020, its first conference title since joining the league in the middle of the decade. The Terps weren't able to build on that breakthrough, however. The NCAA Tournament that year was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, and last season the Terrapins went through an inconsistent 17-14 campaign.

The 2021-22 Terps added a couple key transfers in forward Qudus Wahab and guard Fatts Russell, but the team hasn't played particularly well so far. Maryland lost to George Mason, barely beat Hofstra and lost to Louisville and Virginia Tech.

Turgeon went 226-116 at Maryland and is 476-275 overall as a head coach. He coached at Jacksonville State, Wichita State and Texas A&M before being hired to take over the Terrapins.

“Maryland basketball has been my passion and focus for the last 10 seasons, and I am extremely proud of what we have accomplished," Turgeon said. "It is through the combined effort and commitment from our coaches and players, both past and present, that we have sustained consistent success in a sport that is ultra-competitive. ... It has truly been an honor to be the men’s basketball coach at the University of Maryland.”

Maryland said a national search for the next coach will begin after the season. Manning's first game in charge is this weekend when the Terps open Big Ten play Sunday against Northwestern.

